LATEST NEWS: Peterborough skipper suffers multiple injuries in weekend crash

Peterborough Panthers are sweating over the fitness of Ulrich Ostergaard ahead of their return to SGB Championship action this week.

The Danish racer suffered shoulder, elbow and rib injuries when crashing out of a guest booking on Saturday (April 28).

He hit the deck in his first ride for Lakeside at Berwick and was immediately withdrawn from the rest of the meeting.

He was taken to hospital where x-rays revealed no broken bones, but Ostergaard is in considerable pain and is a doubt for Panthers’ trip to reigning champions Sheffield on Thursday (May 3).

The city club then travel to Edinburgh the following night (May 4) but Ostergaard and fellow Dane, Emil Grondal, both miss that fixture due to meetings in their homeland.

Panthers are entitled to call in a guest for Ostergaard on both nights as he is one of their leading three riders in the averages.