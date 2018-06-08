LATEST NEWS: Perks for Peterborough Panthers

Peterborough Panthers have swooped to make a short-term signing ahead of a crucial month of SGB Championship racing.

The city club have drafted in Australian-based Brit Ellis Perks as a short-term replacement for the injured Emil Grondal.

Bradley Wilson-Dean rides for Peterborough Panthers in Glasgow.

Perks, 21, is flying into the UK in time to make his debut when Panthers entertain Glasgow at the East of England Arena on Sunday (June 10, 5pm) – the first of five meetings he will appear in during a 28-day deal.

They had initially replaced Grondal with the marquee signing of former British international Edward Kennett, but he suffered a double-fracture of the arm in a World Long Track crash in the Czech Republic before even being able to make an appearance for the city side.

Owner Ged Rathbone said: “This is a big opportunity for Ellis, who was very unfortunate not to get a team place in Britain this year after having a really good season with Redcar in 2017.

“He now has the chance to put himself in the shop window during five meetings for us and we’ll then have another look at things once Emil is fit again.

“It is up to Ellis to give us a difficult decision to make once his short-term deal is over.

“We looked at his past performances at the tracks we have to visit later this month. He scored paid 10 at Scunthorpe last season and knows Redcar extremely well having ridden for them.”

Perks will slot into the main body of the Panthers team on an average of 5.08.

Another new signing, Bradley Wilson-Dean, makes his debut when they travel to Glasgow tonight (June 8).

The New Zealand star, who spent last season with the club, has been brought in to replace broken ankle victim Nike Lunna.

Panthers also call on Redcar man Mikkel B. Andersen as a guest for Grondal tonight in Scotland while using the rider replacement facility to cover the absence of Ulrich Ostergaard, who has racing commitments in his native Denmark.