LATEST NEWS: Palm Toft’s lucky escape after three-man crash

Peterborough Panthers rider Michael Palm Toft appears to have had a relatively lucky escape from a nasty crash.

The Danish ace was caught up in a three-man spill when riding for Leicester in an SGB Premiership clash at Swindon last night (April 12).

Paul Starke will guest for Panthers against Redcar.

The meeting was abandoned following the incident on the first lap of the first heat which also involved Swindon man Nick Morris and Palm Toft’s team-mate Martin Vaculik.

Palm Toft suffered a sprained ankle which has ruled him out of Panthers’ home clash against Redcar in the SGB Championship at the East of England Arena this Sunday (April 14, 5pm). Morris was unhurt whereas Vaculik is thought to have broken an ankle.

Panthers bosses have turned to a member of last season’s Fours and KO Cup winning side - Paul Starke - to step in as a guest. Starke rides for Glasgow this year.

Palm Toft was only riding for Leicester last night due to Panthers’ own fixture at reigning SGB Championship title-holders Sheffield being called off earlier in the day.

That fixture has already been rescheduled for May 3.