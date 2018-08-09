Kiwi star Bradley chases title glory on two fronts

Bradley Wilson-Dean knows a thing or two about winning titles.

The Kiwi star was part of the Somerset side that dominated the SGB Championship (or Premier League as it was then known) back in 2016 before he helped Swindon to the SGB Premiership title last year.

Now Wilson-Dean is chasing glory on two fronts in the current campaign. He is a member of the Somerset side who were in pole position in the top-flight ahead of a round of Wednesday night fixtures and also sits at the summit of the second tier with Panthers.

“It’s great to ride in two teams who are going well,” said Wilson-Dean. “And it’s great to win trophies as that’s what we all want to do.

“I broke my collar-bone at the end of September in 2016 and missed out riding in the play-offs when Somerset won this league. It was nice to make up for that with Swindon in the top league last year.

“Things are going very well this season with both my teams in great positions.

“I feel I’ve made improvements as a rider and hopefully I can add some more success.

“I think we’ve proven here at Peterborough all season that we have a good team. It was great to win the Fours and would be awesome to add a league title to that.”

Wilson-Dean is in his second season with Panthers. He rode for the club last year when his progress was held up by injury issues.

He did return for the second leg of the KO Cup final triumph against Ipswich but was initially overlooked by club bosses for 2018.

However, they turned to him when Nike Lunna suffered a broken ankle in May and Wilson-Dean has performed well in the main body of the team.

A four-point haul in the home draw against Ipswich last Sunday represented arguably his poorest performance, but he admitted track conditions didn’t suit his riding style.

Wilson-Dean added: “It was one of those days where I was struggling to get out of the start and then found myself stuck behind other riders.

“It’s never good to drop points at home, but the track wasn’t ideal.

“We have a team full of guys who like to blast around the boards, but we just couldn’t do it.

“At least we got a point out of it and I guess a draw is better than a defeat, but now we have to wait a month for another home meeting.”