Iversen is another former Panthers star on his way back to Alwalton

Popular former Panthers star Niels Kristian Iversen is the latest big-name addition to the season-opening Ben Fund Bonanza.

The East of England Arena plays host to the annual inidividual event for the first time on Sunday, March 18 (2pm) - and a stellar cast of riders is being formed.

Locally-based Iversen spent four seasons as a Panthers rider and was part of their famous Elite League title triumph of 2006 along with fellow Bonanza participant Hans Andersen.

Iversen said: “I always love racing at Peterborough and had some good times with Panthers.

“Winning the Elite League in 2006 is something none of us will ever forget, and it is good to see the club doing well again.

“It is great to be involved in this meeting. I’ve ridden in it three times in the past and I’m looking forward to being involved again because the Ben Fund do great work to help injured riders.”

Iversen suffered his own injury problems last season with a badly damaged shoulder - sustained in a crash in the Polish Ekstraliga - cutting short his campaign in August.

Iversen, now 35, has enjoyed a glittering career featuring six successive Danish titles. He has also helped his country to four World Cup wins.

Ben Fund Bonanza confirmed riders: Hans Andersen, Kenneth Bjerre, Chris Harris, Niels Kristian Iversen, Danny King, Nick Morris, Scott Nicholls, Bjarne Pedersen.