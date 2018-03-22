Hammers will be a ‘massive test’

Panthers face a ‘massive test’ in their first outing of the new season.

That’s the way owner Ged Rathbone has described their Sunday showdown against SGB Championship newcomers Lakeside Hammers at the East of England Arena (7pm).

The two clubs do battle in the Southern Group of the Championship Shield - a section which also features Ipswich. The teams face each other home and away in the next fortnight with only the group winners assured of progress.

Rathbone said: “It’s a cracking first meeting and it will certainly give us an idea of where we are.

“Lakeside are going to be keen to make a statement in their first meeting at this level whereas we need to start well with a new-look team.

“We’re straight into a massive test and there is nowhere to hide for our boys.

“We have to perform against teams like Lakeside if we are serious about being contenders for silverware.”

Lakeside have assembled a strong side spearheaded by reigning SGB Championship Riders’ Individual champion Nick Morris.

Former Panthers man Richard Lawson is another big-hitting member of the Hammers team while middle-order man Kyle Newman normally impresses at Alwalton.

TEAMS

Panthers: 1 Scott Nicholls (9.72), 2 Emil Grondal (5.04), 3 Nike Lunna (5.90), 4 Michael Palm Toft (6.77), 5 Ulrich Ostergaard (7.12), 6 Simon Lambert (4.56), 7 Tom Bacon (2.67).

Lakeside: 1 Nick Morris (8.72), 2 Ben Morley (4.28), 3 Adam Ellis (7.23), 4 Kyle Newman (6.10), 5 Richard Lawson (8.65), 6 Zach Wajtknecht (4.17), 7 Alfie Bowtell (2.19).