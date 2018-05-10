Great Scott is back to his best form

Panthers team boss Carl Johnson has dished out the plaudits for number one Scott Nicholls.

The seven-time British champion endured a difficult start to 2018, but he has roared into top form in recent days with stellar performances for the city club and SGB Premiership side Rye House.

Nicholls scored 12 points in Panthers’ fine 45-45 draw at reigning SGB Championship title-holders Sheffield last Thursday before amassing paid 18 in a narrow 48-42 defeat at Edinburgh the following night.

The 39 year-old continued his scorching form with a paid maximum for Rye House in the top flight on Bank Holiday Monday.

Johnson said: “We always knew we had signed a true number one in Scott and he has ridden like that in the last couple of meetings.

“He started the season with the highest average of any rider in our league. We expect big things from him and he also demands them from himself.

“All riders can go through a dip in form and that happened to Scott in the first few weeks of the season when he went down the wrong route with machinery.

“But he’s worked things out now, has found a package that suits him and everyone can see how well he is doing.

“Scott isn’t just a great rider on the track either – his experience and knowledge are assets to all of his team-mates.”