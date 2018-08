Former Peterborough Panthers rider Dave Gooderham passed away yesterday (August 5) after suffering a stroke.

Dave, who was 65 years-old, was an Ipswich lad who rode for the Panthers between 1978 and 1980 and was one of the top riders at the club during his stay.

He started his career at Canterbury in 1973 in the National League and as his skills improved he transferred to Ipswich full-time in 1976 and was part of the team that lifted the First Division Championship that year.