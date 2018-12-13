Charles is the right man for Peterborough Panthers

New Panthers signing Charles Wright reckons he is a steal.

The 30 year-old has been snapped up as the fourth member of the city club’s septet for their SGB Premiership return next year.

Wright arrives on a discounted average of 5.14 and is keen to show his prowess in Panthers colours after often being a difficult opponent in recent years in the SGB Championship.

He has also demonstrated his fondness for the East of England Arena track in the past – particularly when scoring a full 15-point maximum here in 2017.

Wright said: “I feel I’m a bit of a steal on that average and I’m looking forward to the new challenge with Peterborough.

“I know that I can do the job around there on a track I like. I feel it will suit me down to the ground.

“I know the management at Peterborough from riding against them in the Championship. I’ve never worked with them before but we should get on great.

“The team looks like it has a lot of strength in depth and is full of racers who always give 100 per-cent.”

Wright, who rode for Somerset and Leicester in the top flight last season, joins Chris Harris (7.78), Hans Andersen (7.56) and Craig (7.54) in the Panthers team for 2019.

Club bosses now have 14.48 of their 42.50 limit available for their final three riders and further signings are expected in the coming days.