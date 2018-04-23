CHAMPIONSHIP SHIELD: Panthers call off Ipswich meeting

Tomorrow night’s (April 24) Championship Shield clash between Peterborough Panthers and Ipswich has been called off.

Panthers bosses have taken an early decision to postpone the meeting after acting on the advice of several weather forecasts, which all indicate that persistent rain is expected during the afternoon and evening.

They have therefore called the meeting off to prevent inconvenience for all parties.

A new date for the match, which is still a significant one for the Panthers, is to be confirmed.

Although Lakeside wrapped up top spot in the Southern group with their 45-44 win at Ipswich on Saturday, the semi-final place for the best group runners-up could still be available for the Panthers if they defeat the Witches in the re-staging.