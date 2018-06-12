BRITISH FINAL: Nicholls misses out on eighth title

Peterborough Panthers ace Scott Nicholls failed in his bid to win an eighth British title last night (June 11).

The city side’s 40 year-old number one just missed out on a place in the final at Belle Vue after finishing third in his semi-final. He ended up fifth overall with a return of 10 points.

Nicholls won the event seven times between 2002 and 2012.

It was former Peterborough rider Robert Lambert, now with King’s Lynn, who roared to glory this time round, posting a perfect 18-point maximum.

The 20-year-old, who starred for Team GB at the Speedway of Nations in Wroclaw over the weekend, went unbeaten in his five qualifying rides before using the outside line to his advantage to win his first ever national championship.

Teenager Dan Bewley finished second while defending champion Craig Cook picked up third.

Lambert’s success means he booked his place as wildcard for this year’s British Speedway Grand Prix at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, July 21.

SCORES: Robert Lambert 15, Craig Cook 11, Dan Bewley 10, Jason Garrity 10, Scott Nicholls 10, Kyle Howarth 10, Rory Schlein 9, Danny King 8, Chris Harris 7, Josh Auty 7, Richard Lawson 6, Lewis Kerr 5, Adam Ellis 3, Steve Worrall 3, Richie Worrall 3, Ashley Morris 3, Jack Smith (res) 0, Kyle Bickley (res) 0.

SEMI-FINAL: Bewley, Garrity, Nicholls, Howarth.

FINAL: Lambert, Bewley, Cook, Garrity