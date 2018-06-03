BREAKING NEWS: Kennett crocked as Peterborough Panthers’ injury curse strikes again

Peterborough Panthers’ injury curse has struck again after new signing Edward Kennett was hurt without having turned a wheel for the city club.

The Great Britain international – a major midweek signing – suffered a double fracture of the arm in a crash while racing in a World Long Track Championship event in the Czech Republic yesterday (June 2).

It’s the third serious injury blow for the city club in little more than a fortnight after they lost Finnish racer Nike Lunna to a broken ankle while guesting for rival SGB Championship side Workington before Emil Grondal – the man Kennett was drafted in to replace – suffered extensive damage, including a pelvic fracture, in a spill in his native Denmark.

Unsurprisingly, club owner Ged Rathbone has been left feeling frustrated. He said: “It is absolutely devastating news about Edward as we were really looking forward to having him in the team.

“We all send him all our best wishes. Our thoughts are with Edward and the other injured lads.

“Due to the fact that he hasn’t yet ridden for us, we would have no facility available to us to cover his absence. Therefore we have to revert back to our previous line-up including Emil and have to look at our options again.

“We’ve already spoken about the situation as a management team and hopefully we can pull another rabbit out of the hat.”

Kennett is due to undergo surgery upon returning to the UK and now faces a lengthy spell out.

Panthers are currently in a near three-week break from SGB Championship action. They return to the track this Friday (June 8) when going to Glasgow.

A home date against the Tigers then follows at the East of England Arena on Sunday (June 10).

They also face two other injury-hit sides, Scunthorpe (June 15) and Redcar (June 21), in away clashes before hosting Lakeside on June 29.

A busy schedule also features the club’s remaining SGB Championship Shield clash at home to Ipswich on June 17 when victory will almost certainly clinch qualification from the Southern Group into the semi-finals.