BREAKING NEWS: Bad break for Peterborough Panthers star ahead of big home meeting

Peterborough Panthers were dealt an injury blow last night (May 18).

Finnish racer Nike Lunna suffered a broken right ankle and damaged left knee in a crash while guesting for Workington in an SGB Championship clash at Scunthorpe.

He was involved in a heat seven spill with home rider Gino Manzares, who was also taken to hospital with back issues.

Lunna will obviously miss Panthers’ home clash against Newcastle tonight (May 19, 7pm) at the East of England Arena as he faces a spell out. The club’s only available option to cover his absence is the rider replacement facility.

“It’s a big blow for the club and also for Nike himself,” said Panthers owner Ged Rathbone.

“He missed the final few weeks of last season with a bad injury and we’re all gutted for him to have suffered another one.

“We will have a look at our options following the meeting against Newcastle. We do have a break before getting going again so we’ll see where we go.”

Panthers are chasing a second successive home victory to retain their position at the top of the SGB Championship standings.

Manzares was also due to race in the meeting as a guest for Newcastle, who are without three of their regular riders.

He was set to step in for Lewis Rose, who is taking time out of the sport, while Jonas B. Andersen of Redcar deputises for the injured Stuart Robson.

Newcastle are also without Tero Aarnio due to a meeting in his native Finland and use rider replacement to cover his absence, although their line-up is now subject to change due to Manzares’ spill.