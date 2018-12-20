Bradley is back with Peterborough Panthers

Bradley Wilson-Dean is the final name to be announced for Peterborough Panthers’ assault on the Premiership in 2019.

The 24-year-old New Zealand-born rider is a hugely popular figure at the East of England Arena having ridden for the club in the last two seasons.

Wilson-Dean first joined the Panthers in 2017 and although he wasn’t part of their initial line-up this year he quickly made an impact in their charge to top spot in the Championship after a brief spell with Workington.

At Premiership level he was a title-winner with Swindon last year, and he followed that up in 2018 by being part of Somerset’s KO Cup-winning squad.

Wilson-Dean comes into the team on a top-flight average of 5.27, which puts him in a second-string position along with new signing Charles Wright.

Promoter Ged Rathbone said: “We know Bradley was a rider who the Peterborough supporters really wanted to see back, and we’re pleased to be able to give them their wish.

“Bradley is just another complete, out-and-out racer, and a 110 per cent trier who isn’t frightened to throw his bike at anyone!

“He was very keen to come back, and we very much wanted him back. He has the opportunity to establish himself as an outright Premiership rider, and we’ll be keeping his feet on the ground and helping him do that in small steps.

“It gives us a complete Peterborough team, it’s a team we wanted and the only complete newcomer is Charles – but of course his performances around the Showground over the years have been second to none.

“We feel it’s a fantastic side overall. We know you win nothing on paper, we’re fully realistic on that, and I know there are already people touting us as favourites – but as we know ourselves from this year, it’s all about how you finish the season.

“But we know what we’re here for business-wise, we’ll be going out to bring some silverware back to Peterborough once again and now it’s vital that the supporters do their bit and come out on a Thursday night to back us – and bring some friends along, because we’ll definitely have some exciting racing!”

PANTHERS 2019 (Team subject to normal BSPA approval): Chris Harris, Hans Andersen (c), Craig Cook, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Charles Wright, Lasse Bjerre, Ben Barker.