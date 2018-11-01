Bacon is Peterborough Panthers top award winner

Tom Bacon celebrated a treble at Peterborough Panthers’ end-of-season awards event.

The reserve ace, whose excellent season was cut short by a serious back injury, was recognised for his immense progress at SGB Championship level.

Bacon was named as ‘Management Rider of the Year’ and ‘Supporters’ Club Rider of the Year’ at the Post Office Club in Peterborough bash last Friday, while his pit crew also won the ‘Mechanic of the Year’ gong.

Michael Palm Toft was the other winner as he collected the ‘Riders’ Rider of the Year’ accolade at an event attended by an estimated 200 fans.

Outgoing owner Ged Rathbone and team manager Carl Johnson were each presented with special race-jackets bearing the name of every rider to have represented the club during the past four seasons.