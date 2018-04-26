A massive month coming up for the Panthers says team boss

Team manager Carl Johnson reckons a massive May lies ahead for Panthers.

The city side have experienced a promising but frustrating start to the 2018 campaign.

They have won three of their four completed meetings, but have also suffered at the hands of the weather with postponements.

Their remaining SGB Championship Shield, Southern Group clash against Ipswich was called off for the second time on Tuesday.

Panthers need to beat the Witches when that clash is rescheduled again to stand a chance of making the latter stages of the competition as the best runners-up from the three qualifying groups. Lakeside have topped the Southerns section.

But Johnson’s focus is now on a busy spell of five SGB Championship meetings next month, which starts with back-to-back away clashes.

They go to reigning champions Sheffield for a re-arranged date next Thursday (May 3) before heading to Edinburgh the following night.

Panthers then welcome Workington (May 11), Edinburgh (May 13) and Newcastle (May 19) to the East of England Arena.

“May is going to be a huge month for us,” said Johnson. “There is no doubt about that. Having five meetings in quick succession will give us the chance to build some momentum.

“The season has been pretty stop-start so far due to the weather, but there have been plenty of positives to take from our performances.

“We’re confident we have a team that can pick up results on the road and we also need to follow up the good win against Redcar with plenty more points at home.

“The run of three home meetings will be massive.

“The lads really need to be getting in the laps around our track.”

Michael Palm Toft would have been fit to face Ipswich had the meeting gone ahead on Tuesday.

The Danish racer missed their opening league triumph against Redcar with a sprained ankle sustained in a crash while racing for Leicester in the SGB Premiership.

Palm Toft guests for Newcastle at Ipswich in the SGB Championship tonight (Thursday).

Panthers captain Simon Lambert rode in the testimonial meeting of one-time Peterborough man Jon Armstrong last Sunday.

Lambert scored nine points in the event at Mildenhall which was won by Ipswich ace Rory Schlein.