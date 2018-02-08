Six City crews are headline acts on a busy River Nene

It was six of the best for Peterborough City Rowing Club when they hosted their annual Head of the Nene event on Saturday.

Over 100 crews from all over the country took part with the small boats racing over 2,500 metres and the eights over 5,000 metres.

George Wilson, Alex Totty, Dan Heard, Martin Bagnell and cox George Bushell were second in the mens Open coxed fours.

Peterborough had 20 boats out on the river and apart from the six wins they also gained four second places.

Over the shorter course, the fastest crew of the day was a composite four of Steve Cranfield, Ian Palmer (both Peterborough) , Chris Callow (Leicester) and Dave Smith (Star) in the Open Band 1 coxless quads.

They completed the course 12 seconds faster than the second-placed crew in the division.

The fastest women’s quad of the day was Peterborough’s Jenna Taylor, Georgina Parker, Sarah Watson and last minute substitute Helen Griffiths who won the women’s coxless quad event.

Jordan Beale was second in the Open Band 2 single sculls.

They won by two and a half minutes from a Bedford crew in second place.

There was also a big winning margin in the J15 singles as home rower Callum Gilby stormed to victory in his first ever singles race.

He won by over three minutes from a Leys School Boat Club sculler.

Tim Ellis also smashed his race, coming top of the men’s Open Band 2 single sculls, 48 seconds ahead of Lees School Boat Club.

Another Peterborough sculler, Jordan Beale, competed in the same band and finished just six seconds behind in second place.

In the Open Band 1 single sculls, James Plumb did well against tough competition, finishing in third place.

For the ladies, Anna Robotham dominated the women’s singles, winning by just under 40 seconds with a time of 12:51.

Clubmate Carole Hook finished second, followed by another City rower, Ilektra Apostolidou, just four seconds behind her in third.

Pete Dolby and Ian Davis won their Masters E pairs by 16 seconds, as well as finishing third overall in a division of 60 crews.

The last of the City winners were Henry Barnett, George Woodall, Ted Smith and Connor Ribbons, who won the Band 2 coxless quads by six seconds and came eighth overall in their division.

Chris Burton, Doug Barber, Dave Chinn and Barry McCann almost added to the win tally as they were only five seconds from winning the Masters coxless quads.

However, they achieved second place comfortably, one and a half minutes faster than West Norfolk Rowing Club in third.

More close second places came from the men’s Open coxed four of George Wilson, Alex Totty, Dan Heard, Martin Bagnell and cox George Bushell, and the Masters C coxed eight of Hayley Marsters, Jo Canton, Gemma Singleton, Gail Parker, Emma Richardson, Tina Allen, Ilektra Apostolidou, Kate Read and cox Hannah Parker. Both crews missed out on a win by just over 20 seconds.

