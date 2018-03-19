SCHOOLSPORT: An abundance of sporting talent at Stamford School

Pupils from the Stamford Endowed Schools have recently been successful on a regional and national stage.

RUGBY

Joey Evison.

Stamford School celebrated more success at representative level on the rugby pitch this year. As the senior school season moves its focus to the-seven-a side format, a number of Stamford School boys have continued to excel at the 15-a-side game representing the school at club, county and international level.

Harry Clayton and Ed Cox have been selected to play in the England Counties Under 18 squad for a tour to Ireland in April. They gained their places after competing for the Midlands Under 18 team in a number of trial matches against other counties.

Dave Koelman and Lodi Buijs have been named in the Netherlands Under 18/Under 20 squad known as the “Jong Oranje”. Koelman has been selected for the upcoming European Under 18 Championships held in Poland at the end of March.

Byron Van Uden has gained selection to the England Lambs Under 18 side, who play a number of regional and academy fixtures before heading off to tour Italy and Croatia. The Lambs are a representative level team who select from independent school students.

England Counties players Ed Cox and Harry Clayton.

Shaun Allsop, Zack Godfrey and Dave Koelman were part of the Leicester Tigers Academy side which won Premiership Rugby’s Under 18 Academy Championship for the first time following a huge win against Gloucester earlier this month.

At the Under 16 age grade, Joey Evison has been playing in the Leicester Tigers Academy Player Development Group with some success while also playing for Nottingham County Cricket Club Academy.

Joey joined the NCCCA for their pre-season training camp in Oman where he walked out to bat with Nottingham captain Steven Mullaney.

Senior coach Austin Kersey praised the students: “The lads deserve a massive pat on the back for the work they have done off the field and should enjoy their respective rugby opportunities. We wish them all the best and are very proud indeed!”

Top rower Charlotte Bolton.

ROWING

Stamford High School student Charlotte Bolton last Friday secured third place at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships held at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre, London, in the Year 10 sprint race rowing 1,313 metres in five minutes.

In her first year with the GB Rowing Development Programme, Charlotte has gone from strength to strength with her commitment and training paying huge dividends.

GYMNASTICS

The successful under 13 gymnastics team.

The Under 13 gymnastics team from Stamford High School travelled to the Independent Schools Gymnastics Association National Championships hosted at Guildford High School last weekend and secured impressive placings against fierce competition.

The team of Daisy-May Fox, Hannah Forrester, Rachel Harte, Emilia Nico and Phoebe Ongley were all complemented on their outstanding floor routines. Daisy May Fox gained a bronze medal coming fifth overall individually, and the team picked up two team bronze medals.

Lynette Harte, gymnastics coach at Stamford Endowed Schools, commented: “The girls deserve high praise for their effort and dedication. They were exceptional and competed with determination and with beautiful execution. Congratulations to the girls for their well-deserved success.”

HOCKEY

The Under 16 boys hockey squad from Stamford School, who were crowned East Champions last week, are through to the England Hockey Schools Championships national finals.

With a 5-0 win against The Leys and a 3-0 win against The Perse in a terrific final demonstrating strong skill, the Stamford School team gained automatic qualification to the England Hockey Schools Championships national finals. They qualified for the East Regional Finals at the end of February winning four games out of four, scoring 16 goals and conceding none in the process. They are clearly a very capable team.

The Under 16 hockey team that became Eastern Regional champions.

Coach Brendan Morris was full of praise for the team saying: “This achievement is testament to their efforts, dedication and willingness in hockey but more importantly, doing the hard yards for the team. To score 24 goals and keep six clean sheets is utterly fantastic. The team’s aim was to get to the nationals and they have not wavered from this aim. I challenge the team now to go for gold at the next stage!”