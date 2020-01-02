A new decade began with derby defeat for Peterborough Phantoms.

Milton Keynes – and their large band of loud fans – left Planet Ice in possession of the NIHL National Division spoils on New Year’s Day following a 6-3 triumph.

Phantoms players Corey McEwen and Will Weldon couldn't quite convert this opportunity against MK Lightning. Photo: Tom Scott.

It meant Slava Koulikov’s men missed out on a clean sweep of victories against their fierce rivals after victories in all three previous clashes this term despite producing a rip-roaring start with two goals in the opening two-and-a-half minutes.

But it was all downhill from there as Milton Keynes battled back to claim the points.

“It was a game of two halves,” said Koulikov.

“We were the better team in the first period and were also dangerous for a lot of the second period even though Milton Keynes also got goals.

Joe Gretton of Phantoms shields the puck from Lightning's Lewis Christie. Photo: Tom Scott.

“It was all to play for going into the final period, but we couldn’t get any momentum going.

“I’ve got one or two ideas as to why that might have been the case, but I need to review the game before making any comments.

“We also have to give a bit of credit to MK – especially their goaltender – for the way they stepped up after going behind early on.”

It might be Milton Keynes who are Lightning by name, but it was most certainly Phantoms who were lightning by nature.

They city men quickly took command with an early double-salvo - both goals being conjured by the class of Corey McEwen and put away by the predatory Petr Stepanek.

Phantoms were then unfortunate not to extend their lead when Lightning netminder Jordan Lawday juggled a Nathan Pollard shot onto the next roof of the net.

But it was a very different story in the second period as a two-goal cushion became a one-goal deficit in a matter of minutes as Phantoms had no answer to their revitalised visitors.

Import Robin Kovar pounced to halve the Milton Keynes arrears before former Phantoms man Leigh Jamieson finished coolly to level.

McEwen and Pollard were then denied by fine saves from Lawday while Jarvis Hunt missed the target with a glorious opportunity.

But when the next goal did arrive it was at the other end as Milton Keynes completed the turnaround as Tomas Kana struck with a shot which squirmed through the legs of Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr.

The city men weren’t behind for long though as Ales Padelek provided the finishing touch to some slick passing just as a powerplay ended to restore parity and leave the game firmly in the balance going into the final period.

But, once there, it was Lightning who earned the points with Phantoms being masters of their own downfall.

Defenceman Josh Tetlow’s terrible giveaway provided a gift-wrapped goal for Russ Cowley to restore the visitors’ advantage.

Phantoms rarely looked like responding and they were pushed closer to derby defeat by a player they axed after only a handful of games last season.

Scottish forward Harry Ferguson put away a fifth MK goal late on with Phantoms then pulling netminder Marr in a desperate late comeback bid, but their fate was sealed as Kovar fired into the empty net within seconds.

The New Year’s Day defeat was the first of 11 games for Phantoms in a hectic month with eight further league clashes and an NIHL National Cup semi-Final still ahead in January.

They’re back in action on Saturday (January 4) at Basingstoke before hosting table-topping Telford at Planet Ice on Sunday (January 5, 5.30pm).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

PHANTOMS

1.07 Stepanek ass: McEwen

2.29 Stepanek ass: McEwen/Weldon

37.34 Padelek ass: Norton/J. Ferrara

MILTON KEYNES

23.46 Kovar ass: Ferguson/Carlon

26.51 Jamieson ass: Kovar/Russell

34.50 Kana ass: Tanaka/Green

44.35 Cowley unassisted

57.13 Ferguson ass: McPherson/Carlon

58.40 Kovar (EN) ass: Jamieson

Men-of-the-match

PHANTOMS – Petr Stepanek

MILTON KEYNES – Jordan Lawday