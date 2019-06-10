Russell result from the Canadian Grand Prix

Have your say

George Russell, the Formula One driver who hails from Tydd, finished 16th in yesterday’s Canadian Grand Prix (June 9).

Russell qualified in 19th place, but made ground on the first lap into 15th before completing the race in his uncompetitive Williams car.

Russell has finished all seven GPs without coming close to collecting a point this season. He now has three 15th, three 16th and a 17th place finish.

Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix after rival Sebastian Vettel, who took the chequered flag first, was handed a time penalty for an illegal manouevre.