Young rugby players get Larkfleet backing

The Larkfleet Homes Community Group has handed £250 to the Stamford Rugby Club Under 7 team to help meet the costs of developing the talents of the next generation of players.

The community fund supports groups which focus on activities that enhance or develop local communities. It makes grants to charities or voluntary organisations within 10 miles of any housing development by Larkfleet Homes or Allison Homes, both part of The Larkfleet Group of Companies which is based in Bourne, Lincolnshire.

Richard Olsen of Stamford Under 7s said: “Support such as that we have received from Larkfleet helps to ensure we can provide our youngsters with the right equipment coupled with quality coaching in a safe environment. We aim to help them to develop their skills and interest in the game so that they progress through the year groups and on to the senior game.”

Stamford Rugby (https://stamfordrugby.rfu.club/) currently has 38 Under 7 players and over 250 players in the mini-rugby section. The club offers the opportunity for boys and girls aged three to 12 to develop new skills and friendships through rugby.

Training takes place every Sunday morning between the beginning of September and the end of April and every player takes part in nearly 20 fixtures each season.

Toby Desforges, chairman of the mini section, said: “We are delighted to welcome Larkfleet Homes as a sponsor and thank them for their contribution to building the rugby family here in Stamford.”

Karl Hick, CEO of The Larkfleet Group of Companies and a keen sportsman himself, said: “It’s really important to us that when we build new homes for people, we actually develop communities.

“Sport is a great way to bring communities together and give young people a constructive outlet for their enthusiasm and energy. We are delighted to support initiatives such as this through our community fund.”

Cambridgeshire Community Foundation manages The Larkfleet Homes Community Fund on Larkfleet’s behalf. Any community or voluntary group wishing to find out more about the fund can visit www.tiny.cc/larkfleet-fund, telephone 01223 410535 or email info@cambscf.org.uk.