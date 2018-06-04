WEST NORFOLK SEVENS: Borough girls end on a high

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls team emulated their all-conquering Under 13 counterparts by ending the season with a trophy.

They swept through the West Norfolk Sevens yesterday (June 3) with a 100 per cent record to end their debut season in triumph.

The Under 15s, launched less than nine months ago, had already finished as joint winners of the Eastern Counties Championship and had been beaten finalists in the Notts, Lincs & Derbyshire Tens, but this was their first outright piece of silverware.

“It’s been a really encouraging first season,” said coach Paddy Murray. “We won or drew 60 per cent of our matches, mostly against well-established clubs, and after that, the only way is up for next season!”

It was a fitting end to their time with the Under 15s for Abi Phillips, who scored two tries on the day, and outgoing captain Megan Blackman, who’ll both be heading for the club’s planned new Under 18 team next season.

“The girls can have a well-deserved rest now,” added team manager Simon Potter, “before we start the new season in September. We’re always eager to hear from potential new recruits for our Under 18, Under 15 and Under 13 girls teams. We’re also looking at establishing an Under 11 girls group. If anyone’s interested in joining us, please e-mail spotter@prufc.com.”