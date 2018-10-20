Welcome win for Borough but Oundle lose at Wellingborough

There was a welcome win for Borough in the English Clubs Championship this afternoon (October 20).

They were away at Rugby Lions in Midlands Division One (East) and ground out a 25-17 victory to bounce back from a disappointing home loss they sufferd at the hands of West Bridgford in their last game.

And according to head coach Phil Powell the winning margin could, and should, have been a lot more.

“Once more we were guilty of not taking our chances, especially in the first half,” he said. “We trailed 12-10 at half-time but we showed some real dogged determination in the second half when we took it up a notch to get the win. It wasn’t pretty but winning ugly is better than not winning at all.

“We are improving with every game and there’s a great spirit within the camp.”

Borough’s try-scorers were player/coach Sam Crooks, George Offer and Mooki Tshepo-Olebile with Matt Newman adding two penalties and two conversions.

Scrum-half Ross Chamberlain and back row grafter Zac McClure were the two outstanding Borough players.

Over at Wellingborough there was a 24-12 defeat for Oundle, for whom Chris Humphrey and Josh Cutteridge scored tries.

Borough are ninth in the table and Oundle third.