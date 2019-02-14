Time to start winning points as well as praise says Lions chief

Have your say

Beware Sedgley Park! The Lions are ready to roar.

Peterborough Lions entertain the Manchester side at Solstice Park, Bretton, on Saturday (2.15pm) determined to upset the formbook and gain a rare National League Two win.

Tom Lewis takes some stopping. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“We’re fed up with putting up a brave fight and getting nothing for it. It’s time for a change,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“In the last few games we’ve battled hard and matched some of the best sides in the league for long spells. Yet every time we keep coming up a fraction short.

“We get plenty of praise from the opposition and that’s even more frustrating.

“We need to start turning that pressure into points. Sedgley Park only just pipped us 31-29 at their place so we’re hopeful.”

Christian Edbrooke tries to find a way through for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Sedgley Park will arrive at the Lions den having lost their last two fixtures - 46-28 to Tynedale and 20-19 to Leicester Lions.

“They’re there for the taking,” added Moore.

Last Saturday the Lions were away at title-fancies Huddersfield and lost 38-17. But it was by no means as one-sided as the scoreline might suggest and Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis admitted his side were given a stern test.

He said: “Despite playing a team at the bottom of the league it was not an easy afternoon for us.

“After an excellent start we had to withstand long periods of pressure but we defended with great cohesion.

“Credit must go to Peterborough, who were very resilient.”

Meanwhile it was business as usual for Midlands Division One sides Borough and Oundle on Saturday.

They kept the pressure on the top two - Paviors and Kettering - with comfortable home wins, Borough beating Rugby Lions 36-17 and Oundle overcoming Wellingborough 44-26.

For Borough, player/coach Sam Crooks and number eight Zak McClure were outstanding. McClure crossed for a hat-trick of tries while Crooks scored one and had a hand in three more.

Borough and Oundle both have tough away games this Saturday against Towcestrians and Kettering respectively.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 16

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

National League Division Two North: Peterborough Lions v Sedgley Park.

Midlands Division One East: Kettering v Oundle, Towcestrians v Peterborough .

Midlands Division Two East (South): Coalville v Huntingdon.

Midlands Division Three East (South): Bourne v Daventry, Stamford v Northampton Casuals.

Midlands Division Three East (North): Spalding v Nottingham Casuals.

Midlands Division Four East (South): Brackley v Deepings, SIleby Town v Thorney.

London Eastern Counties: Wisbech v Woodbridge.