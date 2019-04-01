Three Borough youngsters score a hat-trick of tries

Junior teams from Peterborough Rugby Club were unbeaten yesterday (March 31), albeit with just three of their teams in action.

The Under 12s played arguably their best rugby of the season to overcome a spirited Boston side 40-20, thanks in part to a hat-trick of tries from Riley Kitchen.

Jack Wheatley, Tim Scott, Oliver Kirkman, Jacob Lucas and Monty James scored the other tries.

The Under 15 Girls team made it three wins out of three for the season against Welwyn, one of English rugby’s six regional champions.

Despite missing six players, they came out 31-20 on top with Jorja Matchwick contributing a hat-trick and single tries coming from Alba Howard and Jasmine Murray. Holley Ross kicked two conversions and Liberty Ashdown had the other.

The Under 13 Girls also came home from Hertfordshire with their heads held high. They drew 35-35, a far cry from October, when Welwyn inflicted their worst ever defeat, winning 55-5 at Fengate.

There was a hat-trick in that game, too, with three tries from Livvy Buchanan, while Ria Cardew scored twice with Lucy Dangerfield and Poppy Murray getting the others.