The only way is up for the Borough girls

With all of Sunday morning’s boys games called off because of the frost, it was Peterborough Rugby Club’s girls section, who play in the afternoons, who grabbed the headlines yesterday (January 20).

The Under 15s and Under 13s were both at Royston for the Mott Macdonald Women’s and Girls’ Sevens Festival, hosted by 100-times capped England international Tamara Taylor.

And they swept the board. Between them, the two teams won all seven matches they played, conceding just four tries in the process, with no less than 18 different players scoring 43 for the club.

The Under 15s beat Ampthill/Milton Keynes 38-7, Enfield/Bletchley 31-0, Cambridge 31-0 and Bedford/Milton Keynes 28-5.

The Under 13s scores were 31-0 against Bedford, 80-0 against Shelford and 40-10 against Harrow/Enfield.

“It was an absolutely fantastic afternoon for the club,” said team manager Simon Potter. “Both of our teams are on fire at the moment and our Under 11 girls-only team will be playing their first match of the season in a few weeks time. The only way is up!”