The old ones are still the best

The second annual Anthony Egglestone Memorial Match took place at Fengate on Saturday and saw Old Deaconians beat Borough Juggers 22-5 after another keenly contested battle..

Egglestone was a former Deacon’s School and Borough first team player who died suddenly last year.

Action from the Anthony Egglestone Memorial Match.

Borough started well, dominating possession with their trademark mauling game, but once Pete Brudnell started to impose himself to force a number of turnovers, the Old Boys took control.

And that allowed local cricket star Ajaz Akhtar, who was playing in Deacon’s colours for the first time in 30 odd years, to set the tone for a dominant Old Boys display.

A towering kick from Akhtar led to the first try for Tariq Iqbal and then winger Steve Hoffmann ran in from the halfway line to make it 12-0 at the break.

The Juggers raised their game after the break but resolute defence kept them out and the Old Boys added two further tries through Marcus Bradshaw and Dan Stuffins. Andy Meikle crossed late on for the Juggers.

Match organiser Paul Stimpson said: “It was another great day for all concerned, not only to remember ‘Eggy’ but to wear the school colours again and see some good friends.”

Old Deaconians are now planning a tour. Any old players interested in getting involved should visit the ‘Old Deaconians Rugby’ Facebook page.

Old Deaconians have possession in the Anthony Egglestone Memorial Match.

More action from the Anthony Egglestone Memorial Match.