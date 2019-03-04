Storming win for Borough Ladies

Borough Ladies picked up another good win in Midlands Division One yesterday (March 3).

They welcomed Lutterworth Ladies (and Storm Freya) to Fortress Fengate on a very blowy and wet Sunday afternoon and ran out 15-5 winners.

Kicking off into the wind, it became obvious that handling was going to be quite difficult in the wind and rain, making the ball seem like the proverbial bar of soap.

However, that didn’t stop Borough trying. It did mean that there were a few scrums, something which the visitors wouldn’t have been disappointed with.

Eventually Borough got on the front foot, and Zoe Wright was able to finish off some good handking to score.

The forwards were picking and driving well and had some good rolling mauls. Half-time arrived with no further score.

Both sides had decent sized squads and were able to utilise them. Following some more attritional work from both sides, Sarah Davey was able to scoot away from the defence and score Borough’s second try.

Lutterworth upped their game and were able score, narrowing the gap to five points. But it was the home team who continued to play, Full time Peterborough Ladies 15 Lutterworth Ladies 5.

Skipper Mel Fulcher had the hard choice to pick a back and forward of the match, and with the whole squad putting their names forward, it was Nat Elliott and Kaleigh Wheeler that got the nod.