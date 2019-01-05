Smedley brace helps Borough to another win

It was business as usual for Borough at Fengate this afternoon (January 5) as they extended their unbeaten run in Midlands Division One to nine games.

They entertained Old Northamptonians and gained revenge for a 12-5 loss from earlier in the season when running out 24-17 victors. That makes it eight wins and a draw from their last nine games.

Action from Borough against Old Northamptonians. Picture: James DiGiorno

It wasn’t one of Borough’s best performances but they were delighted to chalk up another bonus-point victory.

“To be honest it was a scrappy game,” saod Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett. “Both sides hadn’t played for three weeks and were a little bit rusty.

“The win sets us up nicely for next week’s local derby with Oundle.”

Borough fell 7-0 in arrears after 15 minutes but bounced back immediately with an individual try from winger Louis Smedley, who raced 40 metres to touch down under the posts. Matt Newman added a conversion to make it 7-7.

Mooki Tshepo-Olebile on the attack for Borough against Old Northamptonians. Picture: James DiGiorno

Not long after, Smedley crossed again and then on the stroke of half-time Michael Bean raced in for Borough’s third try. Newman converted that one and it was 19-10 to Borough at the break.

ONs closed the gap to 19-17 early in the second half but then skipper Stuart Day scored for Borough after great work by Chris Sykes to make the final score 24-17.

For Borough, who were without key back row boys Rob Mould and Zak McClure, there were eye-catching displays by second row John Thompson, scrum-half Ross Chamberlain, flanker Luke Swindells and Smedley.

Borough stay fourth in the table, one place behind Oundle.

Oundle lost 17-6 at home to second-placed Paviors today.