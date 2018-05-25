Simon pots one of the top awards down at Borough

Simon Potter has been awarded Peterborough Rugby Club’s Clubman of the Year award for his tireless work with the junior section, and particularly the club’s thriving girls set-up at Fengate.

Potter is coach of the all-conquering Under 13 girls team and also age grade fixture secretary and although his daughter is having to stop playing next season, he has vowed to carry on in both roles.

After receiving the award he said: “I can’t put into words how much this means to me. Thank-you so much. I will remain, for as long as I live, indebted to you all for making me so welcome in this wonderful club.”