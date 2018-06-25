SHOCK NEWS: Skipper Humphrey quits the Lions

Peterborough Lions have today (June 25) been rocked by the news that their captain Chris Humphrey has quit the club.

Humphrey has been the team’s outstanding player for eight seasons and led them to a place in the National League last season.

Chris Humphrey with Andy Moore at the Lions dinner a fortnight ago. Picture: Mick Sutterby

He has, it is understood, decided to drop down two levels to play for Oundle in Midlands Division One.

Lions chairman Andy Moore said: “We are disappointed with Humpo’s decision. He has done so much to get us into the National League and we really wanted him to lead us out on our first home game at the new level against Wharfedale in September. We asked him to stay until December, but his mind was made up and he thought it better for the club if he left with immediate effect.

“I personally will miss him, for as much as I have achieved getting the club into National League Two off the field, he has matched it on it.

“Chris has been a fantastic, loyal captain who over the last eight years has led by example - he is a true Lions legend and the whole club wish him well.

“However, the Lions will continue to roar on and we have pleasure in announcing the names of four exciting new signings with more to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Those new signings include 25 year-old Argentinian scrum-half Franco Perticaro, who joins from Buenos Aires club San Fernando.

The others are front row forward Charlie Robinson, a former England Under 16 Schoolboy international who joins from Birmingham Bees, abrasive back row forward Aki Lea from Shelford. and versatile forward Jack Askham from Cambridge.

The Lions have started training (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.45pm) and any players who fancy playing National League rugby are welcome to go along to the sessions. For details contact director of rugby Simon Moyle at simonmoyle@peterboroughlionsrugby.co.uk