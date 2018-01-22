SCHOOLS RUGBY: Wisbech trio star for the Lambs

Three Wisbech Grammar School first team players played prominent roles for a national schools XV yesterday (January 21).

Oliver Mann, Bradley Hutler and Jack Trundley were in the Independent Schools XV (The Lambs) that beat the Exeter Chiefs Academy XV 29-17.

Mann and Trudnley were making their second appearances for the side, having been involved in the 47-33 win over Irish Exiles the week before, where Trundley scored two tries. This weekend Hutler made his debut.

It was always going to be a tough game against the young side from the Premiership Champions, and the wind and rain did not make life any easier.

Despite this, the Lambs started well and it was Mann who opened the scoring with a try in the left-hand corner.

In a tight game that was 17-17 with six minutes to go, the Lambs finished strongly. They scored two late tries and Trundley crossed for one of them.

The boys now have a break for a couple of weeks before their fixture list continues with games against Nottingham University, The Boys Club of Wales and Gloucester Academy. All three have been selected to tour Italy and Croatia at Easter where they will face Croatia Under 19s and Italy Under 19B.

“It is very pleasing that Oliver, Bradley and Jack are being selected and playing a prominent role in the success of the Independent Schools National XV,” said Phil Webb, rhe school’s director of sport.