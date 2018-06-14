RUGBY SEVENS: Tournament ends with a big boost for charity

Have your say

A legends rugby match in Peterborough helped raise almost £1,500 for a sporting charity on Saturday night.

The annual SRG Beach Sevens tournament at Peterborough Rugby Club ended with a charity game between two teams of veteran players - most of them local - and they helped swell the coffers of the Matt Hampson Foundation by £1,460.

The other team that took part in the legends match.

The Matt Hampson Foundation helps inspire and support young people seriously injured in sport.

The SRG Beach Sevens tournament, which took place earlier in the day, attracted sides from all over the country and was again very well supported.

The main event was won by the Royal Marines who progress to the regional rounds of the RFU National Sevens tournament.

Winners were: CliniSupplies Touch Plate - Yaxley & Old Ds; CliniSupplies Touch Cup - Younger Old Ds; Insurewise Social Plate - Deeping; Insurewise Social Cup - Kelham Island; MJ Kitchens Women’s Plate - Handsworth RFC; MJ Kitchens Women’s Cup - Loughborough Sparks; Ricky Fever Elite Plate - Oxfam Mojos; Ricky Fever Elite Cup - Royal Marines 1664s.

The Royal Marines celebrate their win.