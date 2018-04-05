RUGBY REWARDS: £50,000 of kit up for GRAB-bie’s in the Peterborough area

Former England rugby international Simon Halliday has today (April 5) visited the mountain of rugby equipment waiting to be claimed by amateur clubs in the Peterborough area through the Crabbie’s Rugby Rewards programme.

With everything from balls to tackle pads, there are over 5,000 pieces of rugby union and league kit still waiting to be claimed by rugby clubs, worth over £50,000.

Halliday, who represented England in 23 internationals from 1986 to 1992, said: “Grassroots rugby is the lifeblood of the sport, with many clubs across Peterborough and the surrounding area run by passion, grit, determination and a genuine love for the game.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact that projects like this can have for clubs, both improving the experience of players we have across the country and attracting new recruits to the sport.”

Crabbie’s Rugby Rewards has been running throughout the 2017-2018 season with over 90 clubs across the country already signed up, all with a chance to claim their share of £50,000 worth of kit.

“Crabbie’s is a proud supporter of rugby and to celebrate this we want to give back to amateur rugby clubs across the country,” said Lucy Cottrell, Brand Manager, Crabbie’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer.

“At a time where there’s ever increasing financial pressures on grassroots rugby, we hope the kit will ease the pressure on clubs, allowing them to invest in other areas. In times like this, it’s projects like these that can make the difference between a club keeping its head above water, or not.”

Crabbie’s Rugby Rewards is an on-pack promotion where customers log a unique code into crabbiesrugby.co.uk and allocate points to a local club of their choice. The more points a club collects, the bigger the reward.

Cottrell adds: “Not only is there the opportunity to support your local club, but those taking part will also be entered into a weekly draw for prizes including anything from a TV to a Fitbit.”

About the project, Simon Halliday concludes: “It’s great to see Crabbie’s investing in grassroots rugby across Peterborough. If the project helps to inspire just one player, coach, volunteer or referee in Peterborough – then in my mind it will be a huge success.”

To support your local club don’t forget to log your Crabbie’s Rugby Rewards points for your local club; or if you are running a local club, there’s still time to sign up and spread the word about Crabbie’s Rugby Rewards to be in with a chance of claiming free kit. Clubs have until the end of June 2018 to claim their rewards. For more information about how to get involved, visit www.crabbiesrugby.co.uk.