PREVIEW: Lions now hunt a play-off place, beaten Borough seek a strong finish

The Midlands Premiership title is now out of reach, but Peterborough Lions are still confident of joining champions Birmingham in National League Two next season.

Lions were pipped 22-0 by Birmingham last weekend in their big game at Bretton Park, but they are still favourites for the play-offs as they hold a five-point lead over third-placed Newport.

Action from Peterborough Lions' narrow defeat at the hands of champions Birmingham. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

But it’s far from cut and dried as Newport have three games left, one more than Lions.

Lions travel to 10th-placed Bournville tomorrow (April 14) and then entertain fifth-placed Bridgnorth on April 21 while Newport’s remaining games are Doncaster (sixth, away), lowly Longton (home) and Birmingham (away).

“We have to win our last two games that is a fact,” added Moore. “But I reckon now it’s all going to go down to April 28 when Newport go to Birmingham.”

In Midlands Division One there was another heavy defeat for Borough last weekend.

They went down 74-10 to league leaders Bedford Athletic at Fengate and it was their eighth loss on the trot.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “I know the record doesn’t look good but we’ve had a really bad run of departures (five players went off to Australia), injuries and unavailability since January.

“Hopefully we can win our last two games - against Bugbrooke (away. tomorrow) and Huntingdon - and get back to some sort of normality.”

Bourne are back in title contention in Midlands East Division Four (South).

They thought they’d blown it two weeks ago when losing 16-15 to leaders St Neots and were convinced they would finish runners-up.

However, a shock 22-10 defeat for St Neots at Brackley has put Bourne back in contention.

They trail St Neots by just two points and both teams have one game left to play on April 21 - Bourne at Thorney and St Neots at home to Deepings.

The Borough men may be struggling but the Borough ladies team, coached by Rich Parsons, are flying.

Last weekend they beat RFUW Championship Midlands North Two leaders West Norfolk 15-7 away and are now in with a great chance of taking the title.

They need just two points from their two remaining games - away to Coalville on Sunday (April 15) and away to Mellish the following Sunday (April 22) - to win it.

Sarah Winder (2) and Michelle Bark scored tries at West Norfolk. Winder was voted back-of-the-match with Verity Swinscoe taking the forward-of-the-match award.