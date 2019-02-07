Plenty of Borough girls selected to play representative rugby

More than half of Peterborough Rugby Club’s under 15 girls team, and two of the club’s under 18 team, have been selected to play representative rugby for East Midlands this spring.

Megan Blackman and Jessica Wilson have both been chosen to play for the East Midlands under 18 side in forthcoming matches against the Eastern Counties and Notts, Lincs & Derby while named in the East Midlands under 15 squad yesterday (February 6) were Alba Howard, Cody Youngman, Grace Niklasson, Holley Ross, Jas Murray, Jess Moorfoot, Jorja Matchwick, Liberty Ashdown, Mia Gilbert and ‘V’ Silva-Seide.

Liv Hill could also be added to the squad after being invited to the next training session. She was injured when the trials took place.

And completing a terrific representative roll of honour for Borough, Steffanie Jenkins has been selected for the Eastern Counties Under 15 side rather than East Midlands due to where she lives.

“I’m so proud,” said head coach Paddy Murray. “We’re all really proud of what we’ve achieved since setting up the girls’ section at Peterborough Rugby Club just a few short years ago. We have quite some team!”

And backs coach Ade James added: “The selectors only saw our girls doing drills and play in 15 minutes of a game. We see our players all the time, week in week out, and know that we have the best players in the region. The coaches are proud of each and every single one of them and would not swap any of them for anyone else in this region. We are the best, and let’s prove it this weekend.”

Sunday sees the biggest match in the history of the club’s girls’ section as the Under 15s play host to Castle Donington (2pm) in the Area 4 semi-final of the National Cup.

Area 4 cover a massive section of England, comprising Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Staffordshire.