The Peterborough Tropics men’s touch rugby team won the Bowl Competition at Saturday’s Midlands Regional tournament held at Coldham’s Common in Cambridge.

In the group section they drew 2-2 with Nottingham Mavericks but lost 4-0 to eventual cup winners Cambridge Hornets and 2-1 to St Albans.

In the Bowl they beat the Mavericks 3-2 nd Midlands Juniors 8-1. Top scorer for the day was Seb De Castro with five tries closely followed by Paul Humphrey.