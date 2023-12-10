"We’re not really fussed who we play in the next round, but we will definitely enjoy it.”

Peterborough Sports joint manager Michael Gash hailed a magnificent achievement by his players after a penalty shootout win at Dagenham & Redbridge in the third round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Dion Sembie-Ferris was outstanding for Peterborough Sports at Dagenham & Redbridge. Photo: Darren Wiles

Sports came from behind to force a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes at National League opposition before winning 4-2 on spot-kicks to book a place in Monday’s fourth round draw.

Gash scored the Sports goal before he saw his penalty in the shootout saved, but the other four penalty takers scored while goalkeeper Peter Crook saved two of the Dagenham attempts.

And the win was no fluke. Sports bossed a lot of the game to the delight of Gash.

"The boys were magnificent,” Gash enthused. “Apart from falling behind it was just one of those days when everything went right and everyone played well.

"And the fact we fell behind made the win even better as we could easily have gone under against a team from a higher division.

"We started the game really well. We got at them, we pressed, but we also got on the ball and played well. It helped that the pitch was so good because we have some top footballers at this club,

"We got into some great positions in the first half without finding the right pass, but we said at half-time just to keep playing and if anything we played even better in the second-half.

"We were a real threat and we deserved our equaliser. It was reported that I headed it in, but I didn’t. The cross from Dion (Sembie-Ferris) was so good I just had to make contact to score and it flew in off my thigh.

"We created other chances as well. Dion had a goal disallowed for offside which looked like a bad call, but luckily it didn’t matter. The last few minutes were a bit hairy as both sides went for it and we kept catching each other out on the break, but we were deserved winners.

"The other lads who took penalties bailed me out after mine was saved!

"We’re not really fussed who we play in the next round, but we will definitely enjoy it.”

Sports are back in National League North action on Tuesday when travelling to next-to-bottom Gloucester City. They then face a tough awayday at third placed South Shields on Saturday.

Sports are three places and three points outside the relegation zone.

"We’re already focused on Gloucester,” Gash added. “This win won’t mean a lot of we don’t get something from Gloucester.”