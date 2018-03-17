MATCH REPORT: Six of the worst for Borough’s plucky young side

Have your say

Peterborough Rugby Union Football Club made it six of the worst as they crashed to a 45-22 defeat at home to Paviors in Midlands Division One East of the English Club Championships.

That’s six defeats in a row for Borough, but they were pleased with the efforts of a young side in freezing conditions at Fengate.

Action from Borough (lighter strip) v Paviors. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough included four colts in their line-up and predictably found Paviors too big and too strong.

But both sides played some excellent rugby in the conditions.

Borough ran in four tries from Jonno Anderson, Jamie Dingle, Lewis Smedley and Michael Bean.

Oundle were hammerd 55-3 at second placed Syston in the same division.

Peterborough Lions maintained their promotion push from the Midlands Premiership with a 59-15 win over bottom club Old Halesonians at Bretton Park.

