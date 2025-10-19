Peterborough RUFC win for the first time in four games after a much-improved performance, Peterborough Lions lose for the fifth game in a row

Peterborough Lions players are disappointed after defeat at the hands of Old Laurentians. Photo Kevin Goodacre

Peterborough RUFC overcame a slow start to beat visitors Kettering RUFC 43-29 in their Regional 2 Midlands East game at Fortress Fengate on Saturday.

As the score line suggests it was a far better performance than the previous weeks 17-17 draw with Stamford as Borough claimed a first win in four games to move back up the table to fifth.

Kettering started well and were soon on the scoreboard with a well worked try, but Borough began to grow into the game in part thanks to their dominant scrum.

Two penalties from a returning Byron Van Uden got them on the scoreboard, but Kettering were finding space in the wider channels and scored their second try after 20 minutes.

Dylan Evans played well for Borough against Kettering. Photo David Gibbons

Borough then dominated the rest of the half and scored two tries with Josh Casbon and Mooki Tshepo both going over in the same corner and Van Uden adding another penalty. At the half-time break Borough were on top on the scoreboard, 19-12, and also in the game itself.

Unlike in previous games Borough managed to maintain that dominance in the second-half. With the ball being moved from one side of the pitch to the other holes began to appear in Kettering's defence which Alfie Lewis exploited to score a try which Van Uden converted.

The teams then began to trade scores with Kettering scoring another 2 tries and a penalty and Borough scoring with another Van Uden penalty, a second try to Tshepo and one to captain Rob Jacobs.

Borough will be happy with the 43-29 scoreline, but know much sterner tests await starting at second-placed Market Harborough next Saturday (October 25).

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “The performance was a marked improvement on the previous week. We shuffled around some personnel in our attack and it worked well so the coaches will be pleased.

"Our scrum functioned well and for the most part our lineout did as well and to win any games those set pieces need to be working. Murphy Hill was our man of the match and others to shine were wingers Mooki Tshepo and Dylan Evans.”

Stamford secured a second win at this level with a handsome 48-8 win over Oadby Wyggstonians. They are now 9th in a 12-team league.

Peterborough Lions went down 43-24 to Old Laurentians at Bretton Park in the Counties 2 Championship. Lions have lost all five league games so far this season.

Thorney lost 48-17 in Counties 2 Eastern Counties at Diss. They are now sixth after back-to-back defeats.