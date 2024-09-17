Peterborough RUFC strike late to claim first win, another hat-trick for Oundle scoring sensation, ladies team pile up 79 points

Oundle hat-trick hero Logan Noble in action for Oundle against North Walsham. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

Lawrence Teague scored a late try and Byron Van Uden kicked a high pressure conversion as Peterborough RUFC opened their win account in the Regional 2 Midlands East Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The young Borough side looked doomed to a second straight defeat when visitors Wellingborough sneaked into a 24-18 lead with just five minutes to go at Fengate.

But Van Uden’s pass to Teague was finished off expertly by the winger and the conversion was duly landed to seal a 25-24 win, although Borough also had to defend wave after wave of Wellingborough attacks in the final moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“it wasn't pretty but we will take it,” Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said. “We lost twice to Wellingborough last season so it feels good to get the win. Our young lads are a work in progress and did make hard work of it, but they will learn from games like that.

Oundle hat-trick hero Logan Noble in action for Oundle against North Walsham. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

"Alfie Lewis had another strong game for us and Byron's kicking was really good in windy conditions."

The lead changed hands several times with Pat Webb’s early Borough try soon cancelled out by a visiting try and conversion.

A converted Robert Moulds try after good work by Van Uden saw Borough 12-7 in front, but Wellingborough delivered the next two tries to take a 19-15 half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Uden’s penalty had dragged his side back to within four points and another three-point kick made it 19-18 early in the second-half, but Wellingborough’s fourth try looked to have sealed the win until Borough’s impressive late show.

Maddy Buckland was in great form for Peterborough RUFC Ladies against Bletchley.

Borough are at Coventry-based Broadstreet, who were relegated last season, on Saturday.

Manning added: “We are expecting a very physical game and will have to play at our best for 80 minutes to get a result.”

The first XV’s narrow win was supplemented by a 56-36 win for the Borough Centurions against St Ives seconds, a 24-21 victory for the Colts, also against Wellingborough, and a thumping 79-0 win for Borough Ladies against Bletchley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Woods claimed a hat-trick of tries as the ladies opened their NC 1 East campaign in emphatic style at Fengate.

No fewer than 10 players touched down, with Emma Harlley claiming her first career try.

There were also two tries for Cheryl Smith and one apiece for Maddy Buckland, Laura Fulcher, Jasmine Devereux, Annie Fenton, Katin Anders and Georgina Nicholls.

Buckland successfully kicked six conversions with Nicholls also converting a late try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough are at Bedford Blues this Sunday when Stamford visit Ipswich.

Amelia Ma’asi celebrated a hat-trick of tries as the under 14s avenged the previous week’s defeat at Mansfield by beating the same opposition 37-30 at home

Kaeleigh Fruen, Charlotte Wood, Edith Davis and Evie Cox also scored tries, while The Lan kicked a conversion and Lexi Francis won the player-of-match award.

OUNDLE

Teenage wing sensation Logan Noble has bagged a hat-trick of tries in each of Oundle’s opening two Regional One South East matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He crossed three times in last weekend’s 43-12 win over North Walsham at Occupation Road to become the leading try scorer in the London & South Divisions.

Powerhouse forward Joe Bercis also put in another commanding performance. He claimed two tries of his own.

Known for his physicality and relentless work ethic, Bercis bulldozed through defenders, helping Oundle build an early lead that North Walsham never threatened to overhaul.

Oundle are top of the early season table ahead of a derby day trip to Old Northamptonians who have also won their opening two games.

P’BORO LIONS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city suffered a 46-0 defeat at Stewart & Lloyds in their Counties One fixture. That’s two losses in a row for the city side who host Old Laurentians at Bretton Park on Saturday (3pm).

PREVIEW

Thorney have recruited well for their new Eastern Counties Division One West season which starts at Peterborough Centurians – the club’s second team – on Saturday.

It’s a 35th anniversary season for Thorney who finished second in their first season of Eastern Counties rugby last season.