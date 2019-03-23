Peterborough Lions lose the big relegation battle

Peterborough Lions came off second best in the battle of the bottom two in National League Two North this afternoon (March 23).
The Bretton-based side were away to Macclesfield and lost 45-33 after trailing 45-7 at one stage.
“It wasn’t one of our better displays,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore. “Macclesfield still believe they can survive and they played like a team battling for their lives. They really came at us straight away. They hit us hard from the start.
“Their tenacity overwhelmed us and we just made the score a little more respectable with four tries at the end. Perhaps if there’d been another 10 minutes to go we might have won.
“It was disappointing and a couple of their tries were really soft ones. They were two absolute gifts.
“We’re down but we’ll soldier on.”
Kaz Henderson scored three of the Lions five tries with Tom Lewis and Tom Gulland scoring the other two. Nico Defeo kicked four conversions.