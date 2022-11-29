The Peterborough College rugby team

The team were unable to play for three years following the departure of their previous coach, but new man in charge, Callum Jakes, has overseen excellent recruitment to develop a dedicated and skilful set of players.

And they were rewarded with a 50-17 win over Long Road Cambridge in their latest outing with tries from Nathan Wilson (4), Haval Gonera (2), Gareth Cole and Leland Britchford. Britchford added four conversions with Harry Aucherlonie kicking one.

Jakes said: “Both last year and this year so far have been very tough, but the team have worked extremely hard and never wavered in their dedication. As a result, the team managed to achieve their first win in 5 years to place 4th in an extremely competitive league.

"The boys have worked hard and their efforts are finally starting to bear fruit

"The rugby academy is now rebuilt with a new structure in place. The team are now looking to build on the season they’ve had so far, and are also looking to recruit new players for the next academic year.”

To play for the team candidates would need to attend Peterborough College and be under the age of 19. There are open days that students can attend so keep an eye on the college Instagram or college website.