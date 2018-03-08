Oundle lads get on their bike for Jaco

A group of Oundle Rugby Club players are to take part in a sponsored bike ride all the way to Amsterdam to raise money for the Jaco Steenberg Trust.

Jaco passed away last July aged just 35 and was the club’s first XV scrum-half. He also starred for Peterborough Lions before joining Oundle.

The Jaco Steenberg Trust Fund was set up to help his wife Hélet and young son Robert.

The group will be cycling from the clubhouse in Occupation Road to Amsterdam in June and have dubbed it the ‘Occie-Dam’ ride.

First team player Robb Shingles, a former team-mate of Steenberg’s, said: “We have chosen Amsterdam as the destination because last July a large number of us enjoyed a trip there on a stag-do and Jaco was the life and soul of the party over the course of the weekend

“Jaco was a passionate rugby player and embodied everything the sport is about. He was a loved member of Oundle Rugby Club and a long servant of Peterborough Lions Rugby Club and he made many friends over the years. He is deeply missed.”

The trip will begin with 110 gruelling miles from Oundle to Harwich. Following a short ferry crossing the group will resume in Rotterdam and cycle a further 50 miles to Amsterdam.

The club have set up a JustGiving page which can be accessed at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/occie-damn