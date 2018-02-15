Oundle have a great chance to topple big rivals

Oundle have never beaten Borough in a league game but that could all change on Saturday.

The two sides clash in a juicy Midlands Division One derby at Occupation Road (2.15pm) and Oundle appear to have a great chance of getting one over their big rivals.

The two sides were promoted to Midlands One at the end of last season - Borough as champions and Oundle via the play-offs - and in the two Midlands Two clashes last term it was 31-31 at Fengate and 28-16 to Borough at Oundle.

This season at the higher level Borough were narrow 22-16 home winners in October but that came in the middle of a purple patch. They go into Saturday’s return in the middle of a bad patch.

A 36-10 hiding at Kettering on Saturday - their heaviest defeat of the season - was a third loss on the trot and in the two games before that they went down at home to Melton Mowbray and were distinctly out of sorts in a shock 17-13 setback at struggling Northampton Old Scouts.

Oundle also lost last time out but there was honour in their 17-10 defeat at powerful Nottingham side Paviors.

Borough were very thin on the ground for the Kettering game with Tom Williams, Sarel Pretorius, Scott Mills and James Dingle all missing out through either injury or unavailability.

It gave head coach Lee Adamson the opportunity to test some of the younger players in his squad and he was very impressed with flanker Luke Swindells and second row Todd Crooks.

Adamson will select his side after training tonight.

Oundle have also had injury worries but director of rugby Peter Croot said: “We’re all good now and are really looking forward to the game.”

Oundle pair Luke Sharpley and James Keane were part of East Midlands Under 20 squad that began their campaign with a 40-13 win over Warwickshire at Long Buckby on Sunday.