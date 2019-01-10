Oundle are chasing a treble in the big local derby against Borough

It’s the big local derby in Midlands Division One on Saturday as Borough entertain Oundle at Fengate (2.15pm).

And the home side will be desperate to regain local bragging rights after losing the two previous clashes between the two sides.

Action from the Lions v Hull Ionians game. Shaquille Meyers is the Lions player in possession. Picture: Mick Sutterby

They were pipped 16-13 at Oundle in September and in February were walloped 40-14 at Occupation Road.

Oundle need a win to put their promotion push back on track after losing 17-6 at home to Paviors last Saturday.

Borough are also on the fringe of the promotion race so there’s everything to play for.

The Paviors loss ended a run of eight wins for Oundle while Borough have gone nine (eight wins and a draw) unbeaten.

Last Saturday they were at home to Old Northamptonians and they gained revenge for a 12-5 defeat suffered in Northampton back in September when winning 24-17.

In National League Two, Peterborough Lions are off to the West Midlands on Saturday to play Stourbridge - a team who have lost four of their last five games including a 40-24 loss at Tynedale at the weekend.

Stourbridge took the honours 36-7 at Bretton back in September when the Lions were still finding their feet at their new level.

Although still bottom, the Lions have been in decent form of late. Just before Christmas they drew at top-four side Hinckley 19-19 and last Saturday pushed league leaders Hull Ionians all the way before suffering a 25-15 defeat.