Ospreys finish third in Eastern Region tournament

Peterborough’s touch rugby team, the Orton Ospreys, finished third overall in the six-round Eastern Region Development Series.

They completed the tournament with a fourth-place finish in round six at the weekend. They won two matches and lost one in their pool to go through to the cup competition but unfortunately lost both cup games as they mixed the team up tactically in preparation for the summer season.

They did however return with the female MVP of the round trophy. That was won by Mia Watts.

The Ospreys’ best results came in rounds one and two of the series where they finished second on both occaisons.

St Albans took the overall trophy with Norwich Rebels claiming second spot.

The Ospreys had a total of 30 different players represent the team throughout the development series, handing debuts to eight players.

Tomorrow (March 8) the Ospreys are holding a ‘Touch Taster’ session, hoping to bring more players into the club. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Later in march the club play in the Midlands Championship at Cambridge with the England Touch season commencing in April in which they will be fielding their Elite team, Peterborough Tropics.

With a larger and more experienced player base to pick from they will also be fielding a mixed gender team in the England Development Touch Series competition and a men’s team in the National Touch Series. They will also be joining forces with another club in the region to field a women’s only team.

Their players will also be competing for regional selection, representing the Midlands Tigers. Last year they had 21 players selected across both the adult and junior teams. This year they’re hoping to contribute even more.