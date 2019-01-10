Orton Ospreys swoop to pick up two tournament trophies

Peterborough’s touch rugby team, the Orton Ospreys, returned from the latest Eastern Region Development tournament at King’s Lynn with two trophies.

They took 16 players to the event - male and female with an age range of 14 to 40 - and there were debuts for Ryan Winstanley and Nathan Wilson.

Female player of the tournament Ellie Fuller.

In the group stages they had one win, a draw and suffered one defeat and that put them in the Shield competition. They won both games in that to win the trophy and picked up another one when Ellie Fuller was voted best female player of the round.