Old Monks looking for a league and cup double

Thorney Old Monks won the local veterans league on Saturday (May 5) when beating Deeping Dinosaurs 57-0 to finish the league unbeaten.

Ben Richardson, Tim Thompson, man-of-the-match Andy Barringer, Luke Richardson (2), Jacques Vorster, Cameron MacGowan and Dale Abblitt (2) scored their tries with Adi James (5) and Duncan Davies kicking conversions.

The Old Monks will be looking to complete a league and cup double this Saturday (May 12) when they play Huntingdon in the final of the Hunts & Peterborough Veterans Cup at Thorney.

The match, which kicks off at 11am, forms part of a big day at Thorney Rugby Club for Hunts & Peterborough.

The Hunts & Peterborough Cup final between Borough seconds and St Neots will follows the vets final at 1pm and then at 3pm the Hunts & Peterborough county side, put together by chairman John Sismey, will reappear after an absence of over a decade to play Northants Alliance for the Gordon Ashcroft Cup.

The Hunts & Peterborough squad selected is: Tom Downer (Borough), Lance Charity (Deeping), Joe Woodgate (St Neots), Tom Deplancke (Thorney), Owain Pearce (Lions), George Offer (Borough), Allen Carr (Lions), Stef Gallucci (St Neots), Aram Jones (Deeping), Ben Rippon (Deeping), Dan Nunn (Thorney), Josh Waller (Lions), Jack Lewis (Lions), Luke Smedley (Borough), Ross Hubbard (St Neots), Callum Jakes (Thorney), Aiden Jordan (St Neots), Zac McClure (Borough), Phil Fernie (St Neots), Phil Trotman (Deeps), Rob Moulds (Borough), Luke Watson (Thorney).