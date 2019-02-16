Newman kicks Borough to victory

Borough jumped above Oundle to go third in the Midlands Division One standings after a great away win over Towcestrians this afternoon (February 16).

Boorugh took the honours 26-25 with fly-half Matt Newman the key man.

The goal-kicker slotted four penalties and converted both of Borough’s tries for a handy 16-point haul.

Owain Pearce crossed for the first Borough try in the first half and prop Sam Cowell powered in from 20 metres to snatch the second in the second half. It was 16-12 to Borough at half-time.

While Newman starred with the boot, there were also eye-catching displays from Dewi Pearce, Sam Crooks and Ryan Morris.

With Oundle getting heavily beaten at Kettering (36-5), it means Borough have jumped into third place in the table, 15 points behind Kettering.